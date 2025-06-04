"Finally No. 18 for 18" - Dhanashree Verma congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB for winning IPL 2025 title

Actor and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma has congratulated Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for winning the IPL 2025. RCB beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, to lift their first IPL trophy. Dhanashree attended a few RCB matches in the past when her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, represented the franchise.
On her Instagram story, Verma shared a picture of Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy and his teammates. She also conveyed a congratulatory message for the memorable triumph, writing:
"Finally no. 18 for 18 Congratulations @virat.kohli and the team."
Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya star for RCB in IPL 2025 final vs PBKS
After being asked to bat first, RCB managed to score 190/9 in 20 overs on a two-paced surface. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with 43 (35), while Mayank Agarwal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), Jitesh Sharma (24), and Romario Shepherd (17) chipped in with vital contributions. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) were among the wickets for PBKS.
Krunal Pandya then bowled a magnificent spell of 4-0-17-2 to help his side restrict PBKS to 184/7 and win the match by six runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) and company supported Krunal in the bowling department.
Shashank Singh fought valiantly for PBKS with a knock of 61* (30), which went in vain as he did not receive support from others. Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar reflected on the win at the post-match presentation, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):
"It is really special for me, special for Virat Kohli and all the fans. Those who have supported from years, they deserve it. After the Qualifier 1, we thought we can do this. 190 was a good score on this track, bit slow and the bowlers executed their plans, tremendous to watch."
"Krunal is a wicket taking bowler, whenever I'm under pressure, I go to it. All the fast bowlers, Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Romario gave us the breakthrough as well. For me, it's a great opportunity to the great man, great learning for me," Patidar added.
Krunal Pandya received the 'Player of the Match' award for his bowling performance in the second innings.
