"Finally world's first 3 day T20 match is over"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK become 5-time champions by beating GT in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edged out Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of the win, CSK have become five-time champions in IPL history.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the pressure contest. On the back of a sensational knock from Sai Sudharsan (96), GT notched up a mammoth total of 214/4 in 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha (54), Shubman Gill (39), and Hardik Pandya (21*) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Then, the rain interrupted the proceedings after three balls were bowled in the second innings, halting the play for more than two hours. Play resumed at 12:10 AM (IST), with CSK needing to chase 171 in 15 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) gave a brisk start to CSK with their 74-run opening partnership.

Noor Ahmad (2/17) came on after a powerplay and dismissed both the Chennai openers to bring GT back into the contest. Ajinkya Rahane (27) and Ambati Rayudu (19) played vital cameos in the company of Shivam Dube (32*) to keep CSK in the hunt.

GT pacer Mohit Sharma did not allow them to take the game away from his side by sending Rahane and Rayudu in successive overs. He also dismissed MS Dhoni for a golden duck and dented CSK's chances in the end.

However, Ravindra Jadeja (15* off 6 balls) displayed nerves of steel to seal the game for his side. He finished the match for the Super Kings by slamming 10 runs from the last 2 balls by hitting a six and four. Reflecting on the win, Jadeja said:

"Feeling amazing. To do it in front of my home crowd, they've all come here in big numbers and supported us. It feels amazing. This crowd has been amazing, they were waiting for the rain stop till midnight. I would like to say a big congratulations to all our fans who turned up and came to see us and support us. As a team, we would like to dedicate this victory to one of the special members of our team, MS Dhoni."

Fans enjoyed the thrilling final encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

