FIR registered against Virat Kohli's restaurant over COTPA violation ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Reports

An FIR has been registered against Virat Kohli's restaurant in Bengaluru over the violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), as per a report by The Telegraph. The FIR comes ahead of the IPL 2025 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3.
The FIR has been registered against the manager and staff of One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by RCB star batter Virat Kohli. The FIR has been filed for the restaurant not having a designated smoking zone, as per rules.
A police team, on patrolling duty on Thursday, May 29, inspected the One8 Commune on Kasturba Road and learned about the issue. Following an officer's complaint against the manager and staff, a case was filed at the Cubbon Park police station on Saturday, May 31.
Last year in July, another FIR was registered against the manager of the One8 Commune restaurant for operating beyond permitted hours.
Virat Kohli will be in action during IPL 2025 final
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be in action during the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, when RCB take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Ahmedabad. Neither team have won the trophy in the previous 17 seasons and will be on the hunt for their maiden IPL title tomorrow.
RCB beat PBKS in the first qualifier to make the final while Punjab had to play the second qualifier, where they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) to seal their spot in he summit clash.
Virat Kohli has played a massive role in RCB reaching the final this year. The right-hander has been in top form, notching up 614 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.81 and a strike-rate of 146.53. He has also slammed eight half-centuries this season, all of them coming in a winning cause.
The star batter will be expected to carry on his impressive form in the final and play a match-winning knock to help RCB win their maiden IPL trophy. It will be crucial for him to get the team off to a solid start with the bat at the top of the order.
