Fireworks light up Bengaluru after RCB clinch IPL 2025 title [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans celebrated their side's IPL 2025 title victory by lighting up fireworks across the city. The Rajat Patidar-led side beat Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, to lift their maiden IPL trophy.
It was a closely contested match as PBKS gave a tough fight to RCB in all departments. Kyle Jamieson (3/48) and Co. bowled well in the first innings and restricted RCB from crossing 200 on a decent batting surface. Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 (35), while others chipped in with small but crucial contributions.
Krunal Pandya (2/17) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) then sealed the game for RCB with the ball, overcoming a valiant knock of 61 (30) from Shashank Singh. The title victory gave immense joy to the fans back home in Bengaluru, who rang in celebrations at midnight by lighting up crackers.
You can watch the IPL trophy celebrations in Bengaluru in the video below:
"He has made the right moves in the entire season"- Aakash Chopra applauds Rajat Patidar's captaincy after RCB's IPL 2025 victory
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Rajat Patidar's astute captaincy after the Royal Challengers' IPL title victory. Chopra pointed out that Patidar's leadership flew under the radar as there had not been much focus on him throughout the season.
In a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra,' the 47-year-old said:
"Captain Rajat Patidar once again flies under the radar. No one shows him, talks about him, or focuses on him that much. However, he is always there. He has made the right moves in the entire season. It was actually a massive investment of faith, belief, and hope, as they made a small kid their captain. Teams generally go shopping for captains, or they might have looked towards Virat Kohli again."
"They said they were writing a new story and needed a new leader. The new leader did extremely well in the first four matches. He won two Player of the Match awards. However, he wasn't scoring runs later. At times, your decisions go weak when you aren't scoring runs, but it didn't happen with him. The way he maneuvered his bowlers, he was very, very good," Chopra elaborated.
