"For 3 to 4 months, I used to practice daily for 100 or 150 balls" - Shivam Dube on bettering his game against bouncers ahead of IPL 2023

Shivam Dube has disclosed that the hard yards he put in ahead of IPL 2023 helped him better his game against the short ball.

Dube was a key contributor to the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) title-winning run in this year's edition of the prestigious league. The big-hitting all-rounder was the franchise's third-highest run-getter, smashing 418 runs at an excellent strike rate of 158.33 in 14 innings.

During an interaction on the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Aakash Chopra asked Dube about the improvement he showed against the bouncers, to which he responded:

"When I returned from the IPL last year, I was told that I had to work on it. I still remember that the IPL got over on 20th May last year. I started my training the next day itself. I worked against the short ball with the machine in the entire off-season."

The left-handed batter added:

"I got injured a lot last year as well but whenever I got time, I knew I had to work on it, as all my other things were good. So for three to four months, I used to practice daily for 100 or 150 balls. So I got that result because of the practice."

Dube was primarily used to play big shots against the spinners in IPL 2023. However, he also showed an improved technique against the short ball, a facet of his game that was found wanting in previous seasons.

"That was the one time I got out to a short ball" - Shivam Dube on CSK's opening game against the Gujarat Titans

Shivam Dube was caught in the deep off Mohammed Shami's bowling. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Shivam Dube recalled that his work against the short ball didn't yield him immediate dividends in the IPL. He observed:

"I was dominating the short ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well last year. Then I got injured at the start of the IPL. I got to practice for probably just two or three days and in the first match, they were bowling short balls on the Gujarat wicket. That was the one time I got out to a short ball."

However, the CSK all-rounder added that he was confident of turning things around. He elaborated:

"Then my coach asked what my feeling was. I told him that I was playing a match after a long time and that I wasn't in touch but still I managed. I hit a six off a short ball and I was starting to dominate. So I told him that it was just a matter of one or two sessions and that the effort I had put in would be seen."

The 30-year-old stated that he again worked on that facet of his game in practice sessions. He concluded by observing that once he felt that he was back in touch, he started dominating against the short balls.

