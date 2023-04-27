"For a change, played for a longer duration"- Fans troll Washington Sundar for being injury-prone as he is ruled out of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered a big blow with all-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL 2023 season with a hamstring injury. The franchise released a statement on Thursday confirming the injury.
After a magnificent Test debut in 2021 at the Gabba where he made an important contribution, Washington Sundar was tipped for big things. Some even said he was the future of India's middle-order across formats after performances against England at home later that year.
However, one injury after the other has stalled his progress and that has also made fans frustrated. Some fans trolled Sundar for being injury-prone and not being able to live up to his potential. Here are some of the reactions:
Washington Sundar had just delivered his best bowling performance of IPL 2023
The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Washington Sundar, as he had just dished out an impressive performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in his previous game. Although SRH lost the game, Sundar's figures of 3/28 helped him show just how good he is when in full rhythm.
Now, with the injury, Sundar has to get back up to speed all over again. Another aspect of his game that Sundar might need serious improvement is his batting. In 7 matches this season, he scored just 60 runs at a strike rate of just 100. He suffered a bit of scrutiny for not being able to finish the game against DC and take his team home.
With quite a few months left before the ODI World Cup later this year, Sundar still has an outside chance of making a comeback. Only time will tell whether he can push himself that extra mile and get back into form soon.
