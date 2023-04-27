"For a change, played for a longer duration"- Fans troll Washington Sundar for being injury-prone as he is ruled out of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered a big blow with all-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL 2023 season with a hamstring injury. The franchise released a statement on Thursday confirming the injury.

After a magnificent Test debut in 2021 at the Gabba where he made an important contribution, Washington Sundar was tipped for big things. Some even said he was the future of India's middle-order across formats after performances against England at home later that year.

However, one injury after the other has stalled his progress and that has also made fans frustrated. Some fans trolled Sundar for being injury-prone and not being able to live up to his potential. Here are some of the reactions:

Yeh bhi NCA ka important member hai .



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Yeh bhi NCA ka important member hai .

I'm coming home..i'm coming homee..!!



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



I'm coming home..i'm coming homee..!!

Best news for a SRH fan. It could well be blessing in disguise.



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Best news for a SRH fan. It could well be blessing in disguise.

Archer @poserarcher

Routine for Sundar :(These few guys are made of glass . Now NCA clowns will handle him with care



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Routine for Sundar :( These few guys are made of glass . Now NCA clowns will handle him with care 😭

Deepak Chahar and Sundar are regular member of the NCA.



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Deepak Chahar and Sundar are regular member of the NCA.

Another NCA merchant



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Another NCA merchant

Archisman Mishra @iamarchis16 twitter.com/SunRisers/stat… SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers INJURY UPDATE



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



And Another one bites the dust,hope you remember before IPL what we discussed about injury. Never consider these people for selections,after one two matches that too in T20S these people go to picnic spot known as NCA. keep noting & counting the nums will grow only. #TATAIPL2023

Another talent with a glass body. So damn injury prone.



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Another talent with a glass body. So damn injury prone.

For a change, played for a longer duration.



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



For a change, played for a longer duration.

Ye spinner hoke bhi kitna injured hota hai. Shocking



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Ye spinner hoke bhi kitna injured hota hai. Shocking

Man couldn't contain the happiness of taking 3 wickets in one game



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Man couldn't contain the happiness of taking 3 wickets in one game

Was once considered as jadeja's replacement for all formats, now can't even play cricket



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury.



Was once considered as jadeja's replacement for all formats, now can't even play cricket 😭😭

Washington Sundar had just delivered his best bowling performance of IPL 2023

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Washington Sundar, as he had just dished out an impressive performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in his previous game. Although SRH lost the game, Sundar's figures of 3/28 helped him show just how good he is when in full rhythm.

Now, with the injury, Sundar has to get back up to speed all over again. Another aspect of his game that Sundar might need serious improvement is his batting. In 7 matches this season, he scored just 60 runs at a strike rate of just 100. He suffered a bit of scrutiny for not being able to finish the game against DC and take his team home.

With quite a few months left before the ODI World Cup later this year, Sundar still has an outside chance of making a comeback. Only time will tell whether he can push himself that extra mile and get back into form soon.

