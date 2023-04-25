"For MI to do well, Piyush Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker" - Irfan Pathan 

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has credited veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for having an impressive IPL 2023 season so far. In just six games, Chawla has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of just 6.87 and has provided some crucial breakthroughs.

The leg-spinner was brilliant in Mumbai's previous game against the Punjab Kings, conceding just 15 runs in his three overs with a couple of wickets. However, Chawla inexplicably wasn't given a fourth over and the hosts ended up losing the match by 14 runs.

Speaking on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan explained how Piyush Chawla performing well is directly proportional to the chances of the Mumbai Indians going deep into the tournament. He said:

“Piyush Chawla is MI's best bowler. He is showing all his experience and bowling in the right areas. Mumbai need to back him and for MI to do well, Chawla will have to be the highest wicket-taker in the TATA IPL.”

Irfan Pathan on Gujarat Titans ahead of their game against MI

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday and Irfan Pathan feels the hosts have been impressive in their planning ever since the beginning of the previous IPL season.

Gujarat are in fourth place at the moment and a win against Mumbai would tighten their grip on the playoff positions further by propelling them into the top two spots.

Here's what Pathan stated:

“Gujarat Titans look like a very strong team this season as well. Their vision and execution in the last season are visible in this season as well and that makes them a dangerous side.”

After three back-to-back wins, Mumbai Indians were beaten by the Punjab Kings and will want to return to winning ways. However, it won't be easy as GT are tough to beat at home.

