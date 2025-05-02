Former CSK star picks MI over RCB for hypothetical comeback amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina recently picked Mumbai Indians (MI) as the side he would like to represent if he were to make a comeback to the IPL. Raina is on commentary duty in the ongoing season of the league.
Raina was asked which team among MI and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) he would want to play for if he were to make a hypothetical comeback in the IPL. The former batter chose the former, disclosing that he always wanted to play for them and bat alongside Rohit Sharma at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.
"MI actually. I wanted to play for MI. Imagine Rohit and me batting. He is opening, me and him. I think I would love to see that playing eight games in Wankhede wicket. That would be the beast for me, batting with Rohit," he said in an apperance on FilmyGyan.
Watch a video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
MI and RCB to finish in top 2 after league phase?
MI and RCB have been among the best teams in IPL 2025 so far. Bengaluru were sitting at the top of the table until Mumbai replaced them with their thumping 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1.
Mumbai have won seven of their 11 matches and have a net run rate of +1.274. They have made a stunning comeback after losing four of their first five matches. RCB, on the other hand, have been consistent this season. They have played 10 games so far and have tasted victory seven times. Bengaluru's net run rate is +0.521.
While MI have three games remaining, RCB have four left in the league phase. Mumbai next face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium, while RCB are up against CSK on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS