Former Delhi Capitals all-rounder gets married ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Former Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav tied the knot with Muskan Yadav on Sunday, February 9, 2025. The couple had previously gotten engaged in July 2024.

On Thursday, February 13, Lalit shared some wedding photos on social media, accompanied by a caption:

“09-02-25.”

Trending

Meanwhile, several of his former Delhi teammates, including Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar, took to the comments section to congratulate the all-rounder.

Players congratulate Lalit on his wedding (Image via Instagram-@lalityadavlamba)

The Delhi Capitals bought Lalit for INR 20 lakhs ahead of the 2020 IPL season but didn’t get any playing time. He debuted in the 2021 edition, featuring in seven matches, where he scored 68 runs from five innings at an average of 34 and claimed four wickets with the ball.

During the 2022 IPL mega auction, Lalit was once again acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 65 lakhs. In the 2022 season, he played 12 matches, amassing 161 runs and taking four wickets. In the last two seasons, he appeared in a total of eight games, scoring 76 runs and picking up two wickets.

The all-rounder was released by the Capitals ahead of the 2025 mega auction, where he went unsold.

A look at Lalit Yadav's record in domestic cricket

Lalit Yadav made his first-class debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season against Maharashtra, where he marked the occasion with a half-century, scoring 52 and taking two wickets. Since then, he has played 19 first-class matches, accumulating 951 runs at an average of 38.04, with seven fifties and a solitary century to his name. He has also claimed 15 wickets.

In List-A cricket, Lalit has featured in 41 matches, scoring 927 runs at an average of 40.30, including eight fifties, and has taken 42 wickets, including one five-wicket haul. Additionally, he has played 82 T20 matches, amassing 1,077 runs with two fifties and has picked up 53 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️