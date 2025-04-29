Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan has congratulated young Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi for breaking his record of the fastest hundred in IPL history by an Indian.

Yusuf Pathan was the record holder for his 37-ball century during the 2010 season. Coincidentally, it had come for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Yusuf had scored 100 runs off just 37 balls, hitting nine fours and eight sixes in his stellar knock. The long-standing record has finally been broken by Vaibhav Suryanshi, who also achieved the feat while playing for RR.

The 14-year-old slammed a 35-ball hundred and eventually ended with 101 off 38 balls, hitting seven fours and 11 sixes in his blistering knock.

"Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!," Yusuf wrote on his X (Twitter) handle.

Records galore for Vaibhav Suryavanshi after swashbuckling IPL hundred

Playing in his maiden IPL season as a 14-year-old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the league by storm with his destructive batting. The youngster broke several records with his scintillating hundred.

Vaibhav became the youngest batter to score a T20 hundred at the age of 14 years and 32 days. Before getting to his hundred, he got to his fifty off just 17 balls, smashing the fastest half-century of IPL 2025.

Apart from being the fastest Indian to score an IPL hundred, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also scored the second-fastest hundred in the league overall. He is only behind former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Chris Gayle, who reached the three-figure mark in just 30 balls during the 2013 season.

Having played just three matches in his IPL career, the youngster has announced himself in grand fashion with his sensational batting display and fearless approach at such a tender age.

