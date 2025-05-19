Former India cricketer makes massive MS Dhoni comparison about Shubman Gill after DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Former India spinner Amit Mishra feels that the cool and collected manner in which Shubman Gill has led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is similar to how MS Dhoni operated as captain. The opening batter confirmed GT's progress into the playoffs after a resounding 10-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18.

Ad

He led from the front by tackling the 200-run chase with Sai Sudharsan, and ended with an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 deliveries, scoring three fours and seven sixes with a strike rate of 175.47. GT reclaimed the spot at the top of the table, and have only lost three matches this season so far.

Gill has had a brilliant season with the bat too, firmly placed in the Orange Cap ace with 601 runs in 12 matches at an average of 60.10.

Ad

Trending

Amit Mishra opined that he saw a bit of MS Dhoni's trademark calm captaincy in Shubman Gill's leadership during IPL 2025.

"This year he has looked cool and composed. Last year he was a bit out of sorts, the pressure was clearly seen on his face. This matches, apart from a few matches at the start, he has been quite cool and calm," Amit Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

"The certain coolness that you wish from a captain, like MS Dhoni for instance, Gill has shown that. Shubman Gill has been 'Captain Cool' like MS Dhoni in these last few matches. He is clear in his thinking, and knows which bowler to use in which situations, and who should bat where," Mishra added.

Ad

Gill and MS Dhoni will come face to face in the final stages of the league phase when the Gujarat Titans (GT) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Although CSK have been eliminated from the playoffs race, the match could prove to be crucial to cement GT's spot in the top two.

Shubman Gill is in contention to become Team India's next Test captain

Shubman Gill was named as the GT captain after Hardik Pandya's switch to the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024. The youngster had to navigate through the 2024 season without their star all-rounder and star pacer in the form of Mohammad Shami. The franchise finished eighth in the standings, and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history.

Ad

Since then, Gill has led on a regular basis, including in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, and Team India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe. He was also Team India's vice-captain in their triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

The ace batter is now among the favorites to take over the Test captaincy as well, following Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of the England tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More