Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrested in Hansi for making casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal 

Hansi police arrested former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday for reportedly uttering a casteist comment during an Instagram live session that was conducted last year. The cricket star was eventually granted interim bail.

After a complaint by Rajat Kalsan, a lawyer and activist based in Hansi, the 39-year-old was booked under Sections 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(1)(u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention and Atrocities) Act.

According to a report from The Times of India, The Superintendent of Police (Hansi) Nitika Gahulaut confirmed that Hansi police had made a formal arrest. She also stated that the ex-India player was released on bail.

"We only made a formal arrest and he was released on bail in compliance of the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High court," Nitika Gahulaut said.

The incident that landed the celebrated cricketer in hot water occurred in April last year. During an Instagram live session with opening batsman Rohit Sharma, he allegedly hurled a casteist slur towards India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuvraj Singh had apologized for his comments by issuing a public statement in June last year

Taking to his social media handles, the 2011 World Cup winner had expressed regret for unintentionally hurting people's sentiments while he was having a conversation with his friends. He also claimed that he was misunderstood. Here's what he had said in his apology:

"This is to clarify I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception.

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal."

Singh had been criticized by many for his casteist remarks against ex-teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. A number of people had also taken to social media to target him as they demanded an apology from the left-hander for his comments.

Edited by Prem Deshpande