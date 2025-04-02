Former India leg spinner commentates on LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match with famous Punjabi singer [In Pictures]

Former Indian leg-spinner Rahul Sharma was joined by popular Punjabi singer Hardavinder Singh Sandhu, widely known by his stage name Harrdy Sandhu, on the Punjabi commentary panel for the 13th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game, featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), was held on Tuesday, April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Rahul shared an Instagram post featuring Harrdy Sandhu, where they were pictured together in the commentary box with Sunil Taneja. He captioned the post:

“Aj mera bhraa aya c @jiohotstar studio Punjabi commentary de vich. Bachpan diyan cricket diyan gallan share kitian mzaa ah gya love u yaara, keep shining and best wishes for ur new songs.” [Today, my brother was at @jiohotstar studio for the Punjabi commentary. It was fun sharing childhood cricket stories. Love you, my friend, keep shining, and best wishes for your new songs.]

After being put in to bat, LSG got off to a shaky start, losing Aiden Markram (28), Mitchell Marsh (0), and Rishabh Pant (2), with just 35 runs on the board. However, Nicholas Pooran continued his excellent form, scoring 44 off 30 balls.

Ayush Badoni played a valuable knock, contributing 41 off 33 balls. Towards the end, Abdul Samad provided a brilliant cameo, scoring 27 off 12 balls, helping Lucknow finish at 171/7 in their 20 overs.

In response, Punjab lost Priyansh Arya (8) early. However, his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was in superb form, making 69 off 34 balls, with nine fours and three sixes.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer carried on his great run, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls, while Nehal Wadhera finished on 43* off 25 balls. The Kings chased down the target with ease, winning by eight wickets with 22 balls remaining.

Rahul Sharma and Harrdy Sandhu represented Punjab in domestic cricket

Former Indian spinner Rahul Sharma represented Punjab in domestic cricket. The 38-year-old played in 22 first-class matches, taking 42 wickets. He also appeared in 35 List-A games, claiming 54 wickets. Rahul featured in six matches for India across two white-ball formats, where he took nine wickets.

Meanwhile, singer Harrdy Sandhu also represented Punjab in domestic cricket. He played three first-class matches, taking 12 wickets. Additionally, he has shared the field with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu for India U-19.

