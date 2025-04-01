Shreyas Iyer clobbers a six to seal dominant eight-wicket win for PBKS over LSG in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer sealed a commanding eight-wicket win for his side over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a maximum over wide long-on. The right-handed batter also got to his half-century in the process as Punjab chased down 172 with 22 balls to spare at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

The moment occurred in the 17th over of the innings as Rishabh Pant introduced Abdul Samid to bowl, with the tourists requiring only one run to win. The first delivery resulted in a dot but Shreyas picked the bones out of the second. The ball pitched on leg stump and Shreyas Iyer played a mighty slog-sweep to send the ball over the fence at wide long-on.

Earlier, Shreyas had opted to field after winning the toss and Punjab reduced the Super Giants to 35/3 in 4.5 overs. However, Nicholas Pooran (44), Ayush Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27) dragged their side to a competitive 171/7 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-43-3. Prabhsimran Singh provided PBKS with the early momentum in the run-chase with a 34-ball 69. The keeper-batter also earned the Player of the Match award.

"This is the start we required" - Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: IPL X)

At the post-match presentation, the PBKS skipper heaped praise on his players for performing their roles to perfection and observed how well everything clicked on the night. The 30-year-old stated:

"This is the start we required. Boys actually played their roles well, they contributed to the best of their ability, and whatever we planned, they executed it to the fullest. To be honest, there is no right combination. The camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. All teams have the potential to win the game, you just need to have a similar mindset of wanting to win - that is what we always talk about."

Punjab Kings will next face the Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5.

