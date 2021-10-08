IPL 2021: KKR has the advantage of playing their playoff fixtures in Sharjah: Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag thinks Kolkata Knight Riders will have the upper hand ahead of their knockout fixtures in Sharjah in IPL 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders more or less sealed a spot in the playoffs after beating the Rajasthan Royals convincingly on Thursday.

With Kolkata set to finish fourth and Royal Challengers Bangalore third, the two sides will clash in the first eliminator in IPL 2021. The Knight Riders have won both their fixtures in Sharjah. They might get to play at the venue once more should they beat Bangalore in the eliminator. Sehwag explained why Kolkata hold the aces at Sharjah in IPL 2021.

Virender Sehwag feels Eoin Morgan and co. seem confident playing in Sharjah, where it has been challenging to bat. Sehwag believes Kolkata has the perfect know-how of the conditions and has the advantage over the Royal Challengers. Speaking about KKR's chances in IPL 2021, Sehwag claimed in a video of Cricbuzz:

"I think it's a good sign for the KKR. They have a match at a venue in which they have delivered an outstanding performance and will get another if they win it. Hence, it's pretty suitable for them as they are aware of the conditions and know how to approach it. Bangalore might play better because they have 2-3 players in Ab de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli, who can win games single-handedly. But Kolkata has the advantage of playing their playoffs in Sharjah."

Kolkata played the perfect game against Rajasthan on Friday as they amassed 171 after being put to bat. Later, their bowlers decimated the opposition, bundling the Royals out for 86 to practically book a spot in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

Ajay Jadeja feels players like Venkatesh Iyer and Umran Malik ensure Indian cricket is in good hands:

Umran Malik. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Jadeja feels the rise of players like Venkatesh Iyer and Umran Malik via IPL bodes well for Indian cricket. He revealed how Iyer moved to Madhya Pradesh from Tamil Nadu due to lack of opportunities and proved his worth. He told Sehwag:

"It helps a lot especially when players like Iyer come outside the circuit. For instance, Abdul Samad has brought in Umran Malik. Such players are the products of the system and Iyer shifted to Madhya Pradesh as he did not get opportunities with Tamil Nadu. He also performed well. Hence, he was there all along and did not get chances until now."

Iyer, who opens for KKR, has been a significant factor in turning their fortunes around. The southpaw has played aggressively at the top and chips in with overs of medium pace. Malik, meanwhile, has impressed with his express pace bowling for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy