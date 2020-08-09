Former MCA President Abhay Apte explains why IPL franchises prefer to host matches in Pune

Former Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) President Abhay Apte recently explained why IPL franchises want to host matches in Pune. He stated that the IPL teams get handsome gate collections while playing at the MCA Stadium at Gahunje.

In an exclusive interview with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Abhay Apte spoke about Pune's ardent cricket fans. He said that the MCA Stadium always produces an outstanding crowd because of the passionate cricket fans present in that part of Maharashtra.

Abhay Apte optimistic that Pune will have its own IPL team again

The MCA Stadium, located in Pune, has been one of the most popular neutral venues in the IPL. It has served as the home ground for Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Supergiant. Besides, even Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have used it as their adopted home venue.

When asked about why IPL franchises prefer Pune for their home matches, Abhay Apte replied:

"Many franchises want to come to Pune because of the gate collection. First of all, it has a wonderful stadium, outstanding stadium thanks to my friend and the ticket collection is online. Majority of the tickets are online. The number of complimentary passes we give is half of what the stipulations are."

"So, franchises would love to be here. I am very sure that in the years to come a team will come to Pune and thanks to the fans, to the crowd. The way in which they come, the way in which they discipline themselves and basically, they believe in buying the tickets, which is not a culture seen at other places," he added.

With reports suggesting that BCCI could add two more teams to the IPL next year, it will be intriguing to see if Pune gets its third franchise.