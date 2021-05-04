Former RCB star Tabraiz Shamsi says learning new things in tournaments like IPL is more important than money

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi reflected on his league cricket experience in a recent interview.

He denied the perception that foreign players participate in T20 leagues and county cricket because of greed. In his view, gaining experience from tournaments mattered more than money.

Tabraiz Shamsi is the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings right now. His brilliant performances in league cricket earned him a place in the South African cricket team.

While Shamsi played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, he has also been part of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. He has also earned contracts from multiple county clubs in England.

Speaking to Pak Passion on Monday (May 3), Tabraiz gave his opinion on T20 leagues and county cricket.

"I find that it has helped my game quite a lot playing in the CPL, IPL and English County Cricket. People see it as a money thing and say that the players are participating in these tournaments for greed. Personally speaking, of course you do earn a bit of money but what is most important are the things that you learn from the people who are not really in your circle," said Tabraiz Shamsi.

Speaking of Shamsi's IPL career, the 31-year-old got an opportunity to play in the 2016 edition of the competition when RCB signed him as a replacement for Samuel Badree.

The Bangalore-based franchise reached the IPL final that year. Shamsi played four matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.19.

AB de Villiers is a world-class player: Tabraiz Shamsi

AB de Villiers could make a return to international cricket

Tabraiz Shamsi shared the dressing room with AB de Villiers at Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2016.

The former South Africa skipper has quit all formats of international cricket, but could soon return to the global arena. When asked about his thoughts on De Villiers' potential comeback, Shamsi replied:

"AB is a world-class player and he walks into any team and that’s how good he is, it doesn’t matter whether it’s England or Australia or South Africa. I don’t know what AB’s situation is, it all depends on how he feels and how the coach feels and the selectors too. But, let’s be honest, a player like that is hard to ignore."

