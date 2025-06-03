Former RCB superstar arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2025 final against PBKS [Watch]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar Chris Gayle has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The final will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chris Gayle had earlier posted pictures of himself on the flight to India. He has now arrived in Ahmedabad. The former RCB superstar can be seen getting out of the airport and being escorted by officials and security in a video uploaded by a fan.

The 'Universe Boss' is expected to be at the stadium as two of his former IPL teams go head to head for the IPL 2025 title. Watch his arrival at Ahmedabad in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Gayle played for RCB from 2011 to 2017 and was a part of two IPL finals (2011 and 2016) with them as well. He then played four seasons for PBKS from 2018 to 2021.

A mega IPL 2025 final on the cards as RCB and PBKS eye maiden trophy

The IPL 2025 final is expected to be a blockbuster clash as both teams, RCB and PBKS, fight for their maiden IPL trophy.

The Bengaluru-based side finished second on the IPL table and beat Punjab in Qualifier 1 to advance to the final. Meanwhile, Punjab topped the points table and beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to seal their spot in the final.

RCB have previously played three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but have faced defeat all three times. PBKS have played just one IPL final previously in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Thus, both teams will be desperate to end their wait for the IPL title, but while one will finally get their hands on the trophy, the other side's wait will continue.

