Former Sri Lankan captain replaces injured Glenn Phillips in Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2025

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has replaced the injured New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips in the Gujarat Titans squad for the remainder of the season. Shanaka, who went unsold in the mega auction held in November last year, was travelling with the Delhi Capitals as a net bowler during the season.
Although Phillips wasn't selected in the playing XI for any of GT's matches, the Kiwi all-rounder was on the field during their encounter against SRH when he picked up a groin injury. He had to be escorted off the field with the help of a physio. He has since been away from action and has returned home to New Zealand for treatment.
On Thursday, April 17, an official IPL press release stated that former Sri Lanka skipper and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been picked by the Gujarat Titans to replace Phillips in the squad. Shanaka is no stranger to the IPL and Gujarat Titans, having played three matches for them during the 2023 campaign. He is being snapped up for his base price of ₹75 Lakh.
Gujarat Titans are second on the points table with four wins from six matches.
Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have also announced their replacement for their injured players
Apart from the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad have also announced their replacement players. CSK, who will be without the services of their skipper and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, have roped in 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre to replace the 28-year-old.
For SunRisers Hyderabad, Australian spinner Adam Zampa will be out of action for the remainder of the season due to an injury. SRH haven't replaced Zampa with a foreign player. Instead, they have registered Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran. The 21-year-old was also a part of the SRH reserve players for Thursday's game against the Mumbai Indians.
