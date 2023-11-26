Full list of GT released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Gujarat Titans retained captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024 Auction. Rumors were rife that the former champions would trade Pandya to Mumbai Indians, but as of now, the reports have proven to be inaccurate.

Apart from Hardik Pandya, big names like Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad and David Miller are also on the list of players retained by the Gujarat Titans.

GT have opened up a few overseas spots in their squad by releasing Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph. Smith, who joined GT in IPL 2023, has been released without playing a single game. Similarly, wicketkeepers Urvil Patel and KS Bharat have been released before without their debut for Gujarat.

The decision to release Shivam Mavi has surprised many fans. Mavi, who made his T20I debut for India earlier this year, joined Gujarat Titans for IPL 2023. The team management did not use him for any of the games, and he has now been let go. Here is the complete list:

Full list of players released by GT before IPL 2024 Auction

Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph.

Full list of players retained by GT before IPL 2024 Auction

Hardik Pandya (c), Mohit Sharma, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav and Rahul Tewatia.

Gujarat Titans have released some of their backup Indian players. They will have to sign some local talents at the auction to fill the vacant spots. The Ahmedabad-based franchise can also hunt for a big overseas name if needed.