Full list of Indian players who have played 400 T20s ft. MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni joined an elite list of players to have played 400 T20s on Friday (April 25). He achieved the feat in CSK's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Interestingly, Dhoni is the fourth Indian player to reach this milestone, with Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli having crossed it earlier in their respective careers.

List of Indian players with 400 T20s:

1) Rohit Sharma - 456

2) Dinesh Karthik - 412

3) Virat Kohli - 408

4) MS Dhoni - 400*

MS Dhoni made his T20 debut against South Africa at Johannesburg in December 2006. He then captained the Indian team to a title victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

In the subsequent years, Dhoni became a fan favorite due to his clutch knocks and leadership in the IPL for CSK. Under his captaincy, the Super Kings managed to win five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad had been captaining the side since 2024, an elbow injury ruled him out of the remainder of the 2025 season. As a result, Dhoni was back as the franchise's leader.

So far, MS Dhoni has garnered 7,566 runs in the shortest format, with 28 fifties. His top knock of 84* off 48 came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2019 season. Besides, he has taken 227 catches and effected 91 stumpings as a wicket-keeper.

MS Dhoni recently became the oldest POTM award winner in IPL history

MS Dhoni recently created history by becoming the oldest-ever recipient of the Player of the Match award in IPL history. It happened during CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants on April 14.

Rishabh Pant (63) emerged as the top batter for LSG, as they posted 166 on the board. Thereafter, Shivam Dube (43*) and Rachin Ravindra (37) provided significant contributions to keep CSK afloat.

In the end, Dhoni smashed 26* off 11, with four fours and a six to help the Super Kings win the game with three balls to spare.

Oldest Player of the Match award winners in IPL:

43 years 280 days - MS Dhoni vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025.

42 years 208 days - Pravin Tambe vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2014.

42 years, 198 days - Pravin Tambe vs RCB, Abu Dhabi, 2014.

