DC Auction 2022: Full list of players in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022 

Delhi Capitals (DC) has compiled a formidable unit across two days of the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise has built a squad comprising players after spending wisely at the event.
Heading into the auction with one of the lowest purse tallies among all teams, the Capitals made early strides in the auction. After initially failing to land a marquee player by entering several bidding wars, they latched onto David Warner for ₹6.25 crore.
They shelled out money for all-rounders and fought hard to acquire Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Marsh, with the former being their most expensive buy at ₹10.25 crore.
The 2021 IPL finalists also made some smart buys without much resistance by roping in Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, KS Bharat and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
On the second day of the auction, the Capitals were able to reclaim some of their former players namely, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, and Pravin Dubey.
As the auction progressed, DC were also successful in recruiting U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull to their ranks. They ended up on the right side of yet another bidding war to get hold of the in-form Rovman Powell.
Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya were brought in as well as left-arm pacers for the team. Both players were actively pursued by Mumbai Indians, but DC won the bid for the bowlers.
DC wrapped up the auction with a couple of overseas purchases, namely Lungi Ngidi and Tim Seifert.
DC players list with price
Rishabh Pant (C) (WK) - ₹16 crore
Axar Patel - ₹9 crore
Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore
Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore
David Warner - ₹6.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore
Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore
Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh
Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh
KS Bharat - ₹2 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore
Mandeep Singh - ₹1.1 crore
Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.2 crore
Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore
Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs
Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs
Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs
Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore
Pravin Dubey - ₹50 lakhs
Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs
Tim Seifert - ₹50 lakhs
Vicky Otswal - ₹20 loakhs
IPL 2022 Auction DC team
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi and Vicky Otswal.
Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!