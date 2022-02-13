DC Auction 2022: Full list of players in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2022 

Delhi Capitals (DC) has compiled a formidable unit across two days of the IPL 2022 auction. The franchise has built a squad comprising players after spending wisely at the event.

Heading into the auction with one of the lowest purse tallies among all teams, the Capitals made early strides in the auction. After initially failing to land a marquee player by entering several bidding wars, they latched onto David Warner for ₹6.25 crore.

They shelled out money for all-rounders and fought hard to acquire Shardul Thakur and Mitchell Marsh, with the former being their most expensive buy at ₹10.25 crore.

The 2021 IPL finalists also made some smart buys without much resistance by roping in Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, KS Bharat and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the second day of the auction, the Capitals were able to reclaim some of their former players namely, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, and Pravin Dubey.

As the auction progressed, DC were also successful in recruiting U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull to their ranks. They ended up on the right side of yet another bidding war to get hold of the in-form Rovman Powell.

Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya were brought in as well as left-arm pacers for the team. Both players were actively pursued by Mumbai Indians, but DC won the bid for the bowlers.

DC wrapped up the auction with a couple of overseas purchases, namely Lungi Ngidi and Tim Seifert.

DC players list with price

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK) - ₹16 crore

Axar Patel - ₹9 crore

Prithvi Shaw - ₹7.5 crore

Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crore

David Warner - ₹6.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore

Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore

Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh

Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh

KS Bharat - ₹2 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore

Mandeep Singh - ₹1.1 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.2 crore

Chetan Sakariya - ₹4.2 crore

Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs

Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs

Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs

Rovman Powell - ₹2.8 crore

Pravin Dubey - ₹50 lakhs

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs

Tim Seifert - ₹50 lakhs

Vicky Otswal - ₹20 loakhs

IPL 2022 Auction DC team

Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi and Vicky Otswal.

