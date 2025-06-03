Full list of Purple Cap winners in the IPL ft. Prasidh Krishna

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 concluded on Tuesday, June 3, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the trophy for the first time in 18 years of the tournament’s history. RCB faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash as both teams looked for their maiden title. The former emerged victorious during the ultimate showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking of the IPL 2025 final, PBKS won the toss and elected to chase. The Shreyas Iyer-led side did a good job of restricting RCB to 190/9 in 20 overs, ending the first innings with a chaseable target in hand. However, Rajat Patidar and Co. had different plans.

While no batter could score a half-century for RCB, it was the combined efforts that helped them get to a winning total. Virat Kohli was the top scorer in the crucial contest, finishing with 43 runs off 35. It eventually turned out to be an emotional outing for the veteran, who finally got his hands on the IPL trophy after 18 years.

Notably, Kohli is the only cricketer in IPL history to have represented the same team since the tournament's inception.

PBKS openers started the chase well. However, their wickets, followed by the in-form Iyer and Josh Inglis walking back to the dugout, led to a terrible batting collapse as Punjab went off track. They were held to 184/7 in their quota of 20 overs as RCB lifted their first-ever IPL trophy after winning the final by six runs.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, but it was Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna who won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets this season. He finished with 25 scalps from 15 games that he played, including the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

On that note, here's looking at the full list of Purple Cap winners in the IPL in 18 editions of the tournament:



Season



Player



Team



Matches



Wickets



2008



Sohail Tanvir



Rajasthan Royals (RR)



11



22



2009



RP Singh



Deccan Chargers (DC)



16



23



2010



Pragyan Ojha



Deccan Chargers (DC)



16



21



2011



Lasith Malinga



Mumbai Indians (MI)



16



28



2012



Morne Morkel



Delhi Daredevils (DD)



16



25



2013



Dwayne Bravo



Chennai Super Kings (CSK)



18



32



2014



Mohit Sharma



Chennai Super Kings (CSK)



16



23



2015



Dwayne Bravo



Chennai Super Kings (CSK)



16



26



2016



Bhuvneshwar Kumar



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)



17



23



2017



Bhuvneshwar Kumar



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)



14



26



2018



Andrew Tye



Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)



14



24



2019



Imran Tahir



Chennai Super Kings (CSK)



17



26



2020



Kagiso Rabada



Delhi Capitals (DC)



17



30



2021



Harshal Patel



Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)



15



32



2022



Yuzvendra Chahal



Rajasthan Royals (RR)



17



27



2023



Mohammed Shami



Gujarat Titans (GT)



17



28



2024



Harshal Patel



Punjab Kings (PBKS)



14



24



2025



Prasidh Krishna



Gujarat Titans (GT)



15



25



