"Full toss Bhi add kar do ab" - Former India all-rounder lashes out at SRH bowlers for conceding 82 runs in powerplay in IPL 2025 clash versus GT

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lambasted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers for their mediocre display in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Orange Army were taken for 82 runs in the powerplay by the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 2.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins had opted to bowl first after winning the toss, but could not make the most of the new ball. The in-form GT opening pair showcased their intent straightaway after Shami was hit for a six off the third ball of the innings. The runs kept flowing from the pair in a classy manner without any risks as the 50-run mark came in just the fourth over.

Sai Sudharsan smashed five fours off Mohammed Shami's second over. Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel were hit for 17 runs after coming into the attack midway through the powerplay. GT coasted to 82 runs at the end of the powerplay phase, the highest in franchise history, beating their 78-run effort against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 season.

Irfan Pathan lauded the GT batters for their sublime batting, but felt that SRH bowlers had to be much better than that to make an impact.

"Nothing taking away from GT batters but what an ordinary bowling so far from SRH. FULL. SHORT. WIDE. You expect better from the international bowlers. Full toss Bhi add kar do ab," Irfan Pathan posted on X.

SRH have stuck with the same bowling combination for a while as the likes of Simarjeet Singh and Rahul Chahar have only been handed sporadic chances.

A lot was expected from Shami, who thrived at this venue during his stint with GT in the previous cycle. However, the right-arm pacer lacked rhythm, and was far from his best after conceding 48 runs off his three overs so far.

GT continue to cruise in the middle overs as SRH struggle to find answers

SRH got the much-needed breakthrough right after the powerplay as Zeeshan Ansari dismissed Sai Sudharsan. However, GT have continued to operate on cruise control, with Jos Buttler taking on the baton while Shubman Gill continues to bat effortlessly from the other end.

At the time of writing, GT are well-placed at 140-1 after 12 overs. Gill has recorded his third fifty in a row after his brilliant knocks against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently.

