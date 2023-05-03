"Future star is here" - Fans erupt as Ayush Badoni saves LSG from blemishes with a half-century vs CSK in IPL 2023

Ayush Badoni starred with the bat for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. The right-handed batter struck a half-century when all the other LSG batters struggled.

Badoni scored an unbeaten 59 off 33 balls at a strike rate of 178.79, including four sixes and two fours before rain interrupted play. The 23-year-old shared a 59-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran to recover LSG from 44/5.

At the time of writing, LSG were 125/7 in 19.2 overs, with Badoni at the crease.

Fans on Twitter hailed Ayush Badoni for saving LSG from blemishes against CSK at home after losing a low-scoring thriller against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). One user tweeted:

"Ayush Badoni, pocket dynamite."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Raasu @Mr_idiottt



Ayush Badoni 🏻 🏻 🏻



Future star is here... Such quality innings under pressureAyush BadoniFuture star is here... Such quality innings under pressure Ayush Badoni 🔥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Future star is here...

Yash k_335 @335Yash



#CSKvsLSG #LSGvCSK #Badoni Appreciate this innings brilliant fifty under pressure on tough pitch by young talent Ayush Badoni Appreciate this innings brilliant fifty under pressure on tough pitch by young talent Ayush Badoni 💯#CSKvsLSG #LSGvCSK #Badoni https://t.co/5sgujRi5Wu

Old Monk @mroldmonkk

#LSGvCSK Ayush Badoni 59* from 33 balls in this land mine pitch is terrific batting effort. One of the top innings i ever seen Ayush Badoni 59* from 33 balls in this land mine pitch is terrific batting effort. One of the top innings i ever seen 👌👌👌#LSGvCSK

A Bid Reader @AbidForIndia

#KLRahul𓃵

#LucknowSuperGiants

#CSKvsLSG Can u imagine a batsman like Ayush badoni batting so low,even lower than frauds like krunal pandu,how unfair this world and specially this BCCI circle is.. Can u imagine a batsman like Ayush badoni batting so low,even lower than frauds like krunal pandu,how unfair this world and specially this BCCI circle is..#KLRahul𓃵 #LucknowSuperGiants #CSKvsLSG

Cric Irfan @Irfan_irru_17



One of the best Knock



#LSGvsCSK #LSGvCSK #CSKvLSG Ayush Badoni superb fifty in tough situation & tough conditionsOne of the best Knock Ayush Badoni superb fifty in tough situation & tough conditions 🔥🔥🔥One of the best Knock 💥#LSGvsCSK #LSGvCSK #CSKvLSG

Pardeep Malik🦋 @PardeepMalik25

What an innings by Ayush Badoni 51(31)* #CSKvsLSG



#IPL2O23 Great batting by BadoniWhat an innings by Ayush Badoni 51(31)* Great batting by Badoni What an innings by Ayush Badoni 51(31)* 👏 #CSKvsLSG#IPL2O23 https://t.co/sKHsep8bMB

Kshtariya Ayush Singh Sengar @KshtariyaS

Wo ayush badoni

What a player

What a inning by a youngster

#CSKvsLSG Jo csk bowlers ko slower pitch pe bhi pel deWo ayush badoniWhat a playerWhat a inning by a youngster Jo csk bowlers ko slower pitch pe bhi pel de Wo ayush badoni ❤️What a player What a inning by a youngster#CSKvsLSG

grum(pea) @sa_tired18 everyone is struggling to keep even a 100 strike rate today and then there is ayush badoni everyone is struggling to keep even a 100 strike rate today and then there is ayush badoni💀

For the uninitiated, Badoni has gone from strength to strength in the IPL. LSG retained him ahead of this season after he scored 161 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 123.85, including a half-century during their IPL 2022 campaign.

The Delhi batter recently smashed 43 off 24 deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as LSG won by 56 runs. He will look to continue his exploits with the bat in IPL 2023.

Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spin a web for LSG before Ayush Badoni’s heroics

Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web for Lucknow Super Giants batters after the Chennai Super Kings opted to bowl first on Wednesday.

The duo destroyed LSG’s top order as only three batters – Nicholas Pooran 20 (31), Kyle Mayers 14 (17), and Manan Vohra 10 (11) - reached double figures, barring Ayush Badoni's fifty.

While Ali finished with figures of 2/13, Theekshana also bagged a couple of wickets. Matheesha Pathirana also took a couple of wickets in his 3.2 overs, while Jadeja dismissed in-form Marcus Stoinis.

CSK’s target will be 127 in 19 overs if LSG doesn’t come out to bat again.

Follow LSG vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes