Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders; joins as mentor

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an IPL franchise where he achieved a lot of success as a captain. He will play the role of a mentor in the franchise and will work alongside head coach Chanrdrakant Pandit to bring back the glory days to Kolkata.

Gambhir was a part of KKR from 2011 to 2017, winning the IPL title twice, in 2012 and in 2014. He is pumped up to return to the franchise and is motivated to give it his all.

Hee's what Gautam Gambhir had to say in a statement released by KKR:

“I am not an emotional person and not many things move me. But this is different. This is back to where it all started. Today, there is a lump in my throat and fire in my heart as I think about slipping into that purple and gold jersey once again. I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the city of joy. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Gautam Gambhir thanked LSG for all the support

Gautam Gambhir was the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two seasons and oversaw decent progress, making it to the playoffs on both occasions. He thanked the support staff at LSG and also the owner for believing in his ability.

Here's what Gambhir wrote in a post on his Instagram account:

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable."

He added:

"I would like to thank Dr. Sanjiv Goenka for his inspiring leadership while creating this remarkable franchise and for his tremendous support to all my endeavours. I'm sure that the team will do wonders in the future and will make every LSG fan proud. All the very best LSG brigade!"

Having not won the IPL for almost a decade, KKR will be hoping that Gautam Gambhir's comeback gives them that push to go on and break the jinx.