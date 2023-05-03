"Get either Deepak Hooda or Marcus Stoinis to open" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's potential unavailability for LSG for IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Aakash Chopra wants the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to open with either Deepak Hooda or Marcus Stoinis if KL Rahul is unavailable for their IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the afternoon game on Wednesday, May 3. Rahul, who was injured while fielding and batted at No. 11 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is unlikely to be fit for the crucial game.

While previewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that either Hooda or Stoinis should bat at the top of the order for LSG if their skipper is ruled out of the game, saying:

"KL Rahul might not be available. He got injured on Monday only, so how will he come back on Wednesday? So if he is not there will they play Manan Vohra? I have a slightly out-of-the-box suggestion - get either Deepak Hooda or Marcus Stoinis to open whether it is a red or black-soil pitch."

The former Indian batter believes Stoinis can be best utilized as an opener, reasoning:

"Marcus is not going to score runs anywhere other than there. If you talk about Chennai's bowling, they will not bowl spin at the start. They will try to get good fast bowling. So Marcus Stoinis can hit in such a case."

MS Dhoni has generally not used his spinners with the new ball, with Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande performing the role. However, he has a plethora of spin-bowling options at his disposal if the game is played on a turning track.

"I still don't see Quinton de Kock playing" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's possible changes

Quinton de Kock hasn't played a game for LSG in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see the Lucknow Super Giants fielding Quinton de Kock in the XI even if Rahul is unavailable, saying:

"A change might be mandatory for LSG but I still don't see Quinton de Kock playing. Bowling will be similar. Avesh Khan will play if it is a red-soil pitch and will not play if it is a black-soil pitch."

The reputed commentator reckons LSG will choose between Naveen-ul-Haq and Mark Wood depending on the surface, explaining:

"If it is a red-soil pitch, you might rest Naveen-ul-Haq and play Mark Wood, but you will see Naveen-ul-Haq playing again if it is a black-soil pitch. He bowls extremely well on those surfaces. He has been absolutely outstanding."

Naveen-ul-Haq has scalped seven wickets in the four matches he has played, including three wickets apiece in the last two games. Wood has accounted for 11 dismissals in four games but has been out of action in the last few matches.

