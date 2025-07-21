  • home icon
"Getting injured, not during the matches, but during the break"- Fans react with Nitish Reddy ruled out of ENG vs IND 2025 series

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:41 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a knee injury which ruled him out of the remaining two Tests (Source: Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement on Monday, July 21, confirming that India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

The two teams are scheduled to play the fourth Test starting July 23. Reddy injured his left knee, which ruled him out of the remaining two games. The board stated that the 22-year-old all-rounder will fly back to India for recovery.

Besides Reddy, Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test, scheduled to take place in Manchester, after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb during a training session at the nets in Beckenham.

Fans were disappointed with Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury and took to X to share their reactions upon hearing it. Here are a few top reactions:

One of the fans felt that Shreyas Iyer should be called in as a replacement to strengthen the squad, and wrote:

“Shreyas Iyer should be brought in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy”

Another fan noted how Indian players are getting injured during practice sessions, and not during the game, saying:

“Indian players are getting injured, not during the matches, but during the break between the matches. Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and now Nitish Kumar Reddy.”
Another one noted:

“Heartbreaking. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh’s absence will surely be felt both showed immense promise and fighting spirit. Injuries may sideline them, but their hunger and dedication will bring them back stronger. Wishing both a speedy recovery. India stands with you!”

Team India add Anshul Kamboj to the squad

Haryana and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Team India squad as cover. The 24-year-old has already joined the team in Manchester ahead of the fourth Test.

Reddy’s absence will be a major setback for the visiting side, which previously benefited from the all-rounder’s contributions. In the recently concluded third Test, Reddy provided India with crucial breakthroughs in the first session on Day 1 by dismissing the openers before Lunch.

The Indian management will be in a dilemma to find the right all-round replacement for Reddy in the upcoming game.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj

Vaishnavi Iyer

Vaishnavi Iyer

Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.

Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.

Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.

Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants.

