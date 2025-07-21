"Getting injured, not during the matches, but during the break"- Fans react with Nitish Reddy ruled out of ENG vs IND 2025 series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement on Monday, July 21, confirming that India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the ongoing five-match Test series against England.The two teams are scheduled to play the fourth Test starting July 23. Reddy injured his left knee, which ruled him out of the remaining two games. The board stated that the 22-year-old all-rounder will fly back to India for recovery.Besides Reddy, Arshdeep Singh will miss the fourth Test, scheduled to take place in Manchester, after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb during a training session at the nets in Beckenham.Fans were disappointed with Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury and took to X to share their reactions upon hearing it. Here are a few top reactions:One of the fans felt that Shreyas Iyer should be called in as a replacement to strengthen the squad, and wrote:“Shreyas Iyer should be brought in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy”Another fan noted how Indian players are getting injured during practice sessions, and not during the game, saying:“Indian players are getting injured, not during the matches, but during the break between the matches. Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and now Nitish Kumar Reddy.”Another one noted:“Heartbreaking. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh’s absence will surely be felt both showed immense promise and fighting spirit. Injuries may sideline them, but their hunger and dedication will bring them back stronger. Wishing both a speedy recovery. India stands with you!”Team India add Anshul Kamboj to the squadHaryana and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the Team India squad as cover. The 24-year-old has already joined the team in Manchester ahead of the fourth Test.Reddy’s absence will be a major setback for the visiting side, which previously benefited from the all-rounder’s contributions. In the recently concluded third Test, Reddy provided India with crucial breakthroughs in the first session on Day 1 by dismissing the openers before Lunch.The Indian management will be in a dilemma to find the right all-round replacement for Reddy in the upcoming game.India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC &amp; WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj