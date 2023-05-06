"Ghar me bhi Sher bahar bhi Sher" - Top 10 funny memes after CSK's clinical victory against MI in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) comfortably by six wickets in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being asked to bat first, MI could only score 139/8 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera (64) hit his maiden half-century and starred for the visiting team in their batting line-up. Suryakumar Yadav (26) and Tristan Stubbs (20) were the only other MI batters to score in double digits on a fateful afternoon.

Youngster Matheesha Pathirana bowled a phenomenal 3-wicket spell in the death overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award in the end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Devon Conway (44) once again gave a good start to CSK with their 46-run partnership in just 4.1 overs. Piyush Chawla dismissed Gaikwad in the 5th over, but the hosts were in firm control of the proceedings by then. Conway then carried on by anchoring the innings with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (21) and Shivam Dube (26*) as CSK cruised to victory in 17.4 overs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Rohit Sharma reflected on the clinical defeat, saying:

"We did not bat well enough to put up enough runs on the board for the bowlers. Games like this can happen. We had an off-day as a batting unit. We lost Tilak Varma, so thought we needed Indian batters to bat in the middle overs to tackle their spinners. We lost three wickets in the powerplay and it is quite tough to come back from that situation."

He added:

"He (Chawla) is bowling really well. The other bowlers need to rally around him. That is what we expect, it is a team game and we want everyone to come to the party. At the end of the day, you have to play your best cricket and do well in all three departments. Next two games are quite important for us."

MI vs CSK IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided contest between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. They expressed those feelings via hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Rohit: We have not lost a single match against CSK in Chepauk in last 13 years



