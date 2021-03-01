Glenn Maxwell reveals how Virat Kohli backed him during mental health struggles 

Glenn Maxwell is looking forward to playing with Virat Kohli in the IPL 2021. The swashbuckling Australian all-rounder also revealed how Kohli supported him when the 32-year-old took a break from cricket in 2019 to deal with mental health issues.

Talking about his equation with Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell said the pair have developed a “good friendship” over the years. The duo will now be part of the same team later this year, with Royal Challengers Bangalore buying Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 Auction.

Speaking to AAP, Glenn Maxwell expounded on how he found support from Virat Kohli after he opened up about his mental health struggles.

"He's been a solid backer of my stance. In a way, he probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through, a lot of expectation and pressure, which I'm sure he can relate to," Maxwell said.

In the past, the Australian has opened up about his battle with mental health, which kept him out of the game for two months. Glenn Maxwell had revealed that returning to the game was the last thing on his mind during that period.

He ultimately bounced back, returning to competitive action first with his club team Fitzroy-Doncaster in Victoria's Premier Cricket competition and later with the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2019-20.

It is no surprise to hear Glenn Maxwell speak about Virat Kohli’s support for the former, considering his own history.

The Indian skipper recently admitted that he battled depression in 2014. With Virat Kohli undergoing a miserable time during the England tour, the batsman conceded he felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" during the difficult phase.

Glenn Maxwell calls Virat Kohli the best multi-format cricketer in the world

Virat Kohli is in the top 10 ICC batsmen rankings across all formats

Ahead of the IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell also expressed his excitement at being on the same team as the mercurial Indian skipper. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will be teammates at RCB and the duo will have to be at their best if the franchise want to lift their maiden IPL crown.

The Australian heaped praise on Virat Kohli, applauding him for the transformation he has undergone in recent years to become the best player across formats for India.

"It's going to be next level. He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s. He's been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player."

With the IPL set to take place from April to June, Maxwell and Kohli will see a lot of each other in the coming months. Sharing his plans, the Australian admitted he hopes to learn some of the qualities that make Virat Kohli a special player.

"I'm looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him."