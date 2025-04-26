Glenn Maxwell's horror run continues as he is knocked over by Varun Chakaravarthy for 7 in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Glenn Maxwell fell for seven off eight balls on his return to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. The right-hander was bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy in the 17th over of the innings to give the bowler his first wicket of the match.

The early dismissal extended Maxwell's barren run of scores in IPL 2025. Prior to the innings on Saturday, the Australian had made one double-digit score in the tournament and his poor form had forced the team management to omit him from the playing XI in the away and home fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh power PBKS to 201/4 in 20 overs

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first at Eden Gardens. The opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh vindicated Iyer's decision, putting on 120 runs for the first wicket. The pair punished the KKR bowlers to all corners of the ground, laying the foundation for a tall score.

Arya said that the pitch was on the slower side and coach Ricky Ponting had told the pair to rotate the strike after the Powerplay.

"We have a very good total, because the wicket is on the slower side. Ricky (Ponting) sir told us to rotate the strike after six overs and take it deep. I really like batting with Prabhsimran. He asks me which bowler to charge, the shots I can play," Arya said at the mid-innings break via ESPN Cricinfo.

Prabhsimran top scored for PBKS, with 83 off 49 balls while Arya made 69 off 35 balls. Captain Iyer added the flnal flourish to the innings, staying unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls as PBKS crossed the 200-run mark after 20 overs.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More