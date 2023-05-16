"Go on and lead the next generation"- Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill after his maiden IPL hundred against SRH

Star batter Virat Kohli heaped praise on Shubman Gill for continuing to prove why he is arguably the next big thing in Indian cricket. Gill scored a dazzling hundred in Ahmedabad for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

This also helped his team win the game by 34 runs and seal their place in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story wherein he wrote about how Gill has continued to fulfill his potential with consistent performances.

Here's what Virat Kohli wrote in his story about Shubman Gill:

"There's potential and then there's Gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you @shubmangill"

Click here to view Kohli's Instagram Story.

Shubman Gill on his banter with Abhishek Sharma

While Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma represent different IPL teams, the duo play their domestic cricket for Punjab and have also opened together in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They share a great bond and naturally had a banter before the game.

Gill opened up on how he had challenged Abhishek that he would hit a six against his left-arm spin. Here's what the opener said after winning the Player of the Match award:

"I made my IPL debut against SRH and got my first hundred against them, so life has come a full circle. Hopefully many more to come. It's all about the bowlers and situation and I don't dwell much on my last innings. It is important to focus on the situation in front. The six off Abhishek Sharma was the most pleasing thing for me. I told him that if you bowl to me I'm gonna hit you for a six."

Fans have continued to draw parallels with the blazing start Virat Kohli had to his career with what Gill has. If the youngster continues to score runs with such consistency, he could live up to the 'generational talent' tag that he has received from fans.

Poll : 0 votes