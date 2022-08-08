"GOAT" - Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming picture with MS Dhoni post West Indies series triumph

Soon after India completed a 4-1 series victory over the West Indies on Sunday, Hardik Pandya took to his social media platforms to share a picture with MS Dhoni. The Indian team played the last two T20Is against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida and it looks like the former Indian captain met with the all-rounder in the US.

Pandya has vocally shown his admiration and respect for Dhoni in the past, with the duo known to share a brotherly bond. The all-rounder posted a picture on Instagram and Twitter and captioned it with a couple of emojis, evidently referring to the former captain as the greatest of all time.

Take a look at the post below:

Hardik Pandya leads India to an 88-run win over West Indies in 5th T20I

Leading India in place of a rested Rohit Sharma, Pandya oversaw the visitors' 88-run victory in the final game of the five-match T20I series against the West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, August 7.

Electing to bat first, the visitors posted a solid 188/7 in their 20 overs with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with a 40-ball 64. Deepak Hooda smashed 38 and the skipper himself chipped in with a 28-run cameo as the tourists powered their way to a par-plus total.

In response, Shimron Hetmyer was the only West Indian batter to stand tall amidst the ruins. The hosts had no answer to the spin troika of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi, who snared all 10 wickets for the taking. Incidentally, this is the first instance of a team losing all 10 wickets to spin in T20Is.

Axar was declared Player of the Match for his spell of 3/15, while fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh bagged the Player of the Series honors for bagging seven wickets in the series.

