"Goenka and Pant spotted in deep discussion… Something is definitely cooking"- Top 10 funny memes as DC edges out LSG in an epic thriller in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in the fourth match of IPL 2025. The ACA-VCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the high-scoring thriller on Monday, March 24.

LSG batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) smashed blazing half-centuries to help the Super Giants notch up a daunting first-innings total of 209/8 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc (3/42) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) were among the wickets for the Capitals in the bowling department.

In reply, DC collapsed to 113/6 in 12.3 overs and looked in deep trouble. Vipraj Nigam played a blistering cameo of 39 (15) at this juncture in the company of Ashutosh Sharma to reignite Delhi Capitals' hopes. After Vipraj's departure, Ashutosh Sharma (66*) held his composure in the pressure situation and continued to play aggressively, winning the match for DC in the final over with a six.

Fans on social media enjoyed Monday night's thrilling IPL 2025 contest between DC and LSG. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"When they scored 200, we were confident"- DC captain Axar Patel after victory against LSG in IPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, PBKS skipper Axar Patel reflected on the win in their opening contest of IPL 2025 versus LSG, saying:

"Get used to it, anything could happen in my captaincy. I make random decisions, but with the way I have played IPL over the years, I know anything could happen. Cricket has changed, you need to apply yourself according to the situation. Haven't seen bowlers take a beating, started around last year, and with the Impact Players it is an added incentive to the batting side."

He continued:

"You do not think you are going to be hit and things could go either way. The way their first six overs went I thought we gave away a bit too much, but we did well in the last 7 overs to give away 40-odd runs. We thought they would score 240-250, but then when they scored 200, we were confident. We have been organizing a camp for the week and we have been seeing the youngsters put in the hard work."

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in the fifth match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (March 25) in Ahmedabad.

