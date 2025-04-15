"Goenka se to vyaktigat dushmani hai badla to lena hi tha"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK end 5-match losing streak with a win vs LSG in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in the 30th match of IPL 2025 on Monday (April 14) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. As a result, the MS Dhoni-led side ended their five-match losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive.

After being asked to bat first, LSG scored 166 for seven in 20 overs, courtesy of an anchoring half-century from Rishabh Pant (63). He received support from the likes of Mitchell Marsh (30), Ayush Badoni (22), and Abdul Samad (20) in the batting department. Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were among the wickets for the Super Kings.

A new opening pair of Rachin Ravindra (37) and Shaik Rasheed (27) provided a good start to CSK in the chase with a 52-run partnership in 4.5 overs. However, things got tricky for the visiting team in the middle overs as they lost wickets at regular intervals. MS Dhoni (26*) played a brilliant 11-ball cameo in the pressure situation at the end and took CSK home in the final over. Shivam Dube supported him with a sensible knock of 43* (37).

Monday's IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK entertained the fans with engaging action between bat and ball. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We were 10 or 15 runs short"- Rishabh Pant after LSG's loss vs CSK in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on the defeat and said:

"Felt that as a team, we were 10 or 15 runs short. We kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, with the new batter we had to keep finding the partnerships. Wicket s nice to bat on, it was stopping a bit, but should've got 10 more runs. Feeling much better with each and every game."

Pant continued:

"I tried to do that from game one in IPL, it hasn't come off from the start, but just taking one game at time. There was a lot of time thought about it, we discussed with the players, we couldn't bowl him. We thought we could take him deeper, but didn't work out. Bowling in the powerplay has been a bit of a concern, we need to figure it out. But we pulled it back in the middle overs."

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

