"Going to dominate world cricket for the next decade"- Matthew Hayden hails GT star Shubman Gill

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill has the potential to dominate world cricket for quite a long time. Gill once again showed how crucial he is for the Titans, scoring 67 off 49 balls and helping them get back to winning ways against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The target of 154 didn't seem huge for GT, but they lost wickets at junctures just when a partnership started to look threatening. However, Hayden shed light on how well Gill continued the tempo of the innings from one end despite wickets falling from the other end.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, here's what Matthew Hayden had to say about Shubman Gill's knock against PBKS:

"Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that. Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He's such a class player and he's going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so."

Simon Doull on GT's star finishers

The match got a bit too tight for the Titans' comfort towards the end as it all came down to four runs needed from two balls. However, Rahul Tewatia was once again ice-cold under pressure as he delivered a cheeky ramp shot to get the boundary that won the game for his team.

Former New Zealand cricketer and well-known commentator Simon Doull feels it is the experience of the likes of Tewatia and David Miller of having been in such situations before that is helping Gujarat. He stated:

"David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are the guys who get the job done for Gujarat Titans whenever there's a requirement. They did for GT in TATA IPL 2022 and repeating the same in 2023."

After their last-ball loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans will be delighted to get such a thrilling win.

