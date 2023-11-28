"Going to go for at least ₹12 or ₹13 crore" - Ravichandran Ashwin expects Shahrukh Khan to spark bidding war at IPL 2024 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Shahrukh Khan will be on the radar of many franchises at the upcoming IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Ashwin feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) would be keen to rope in Shahrukh after Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya's departures.

"I can definitely see a war between CSK and GT for Shahrukh Khan because Gujarat have just lost middle batter/finisher Hardik and they need a power player. Shahrukh was at the Punjab Kings at ₹9 crores, and I felt he showed his skills pretty well. Is it a decent release? Because I think he is going to go for at least ₹12 or ₹13 crore again," Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video.

Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan was re-signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹9 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. He featured in all 14 games for the side in the latest edition, mustering 156 runs at a strike rate of 165.96.

He will be up for grabs at the IPL 2024 mini-auction after being released by the Punjab-based franchise.

"CSK might even take a chance of missing out on Mitchell Starc to get Shahrukh Khan" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking in the video, Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that CSK could go all out to acquire Shahrukh Khan at the auction, even if it comes at the cost of Australian speedster Mitchell Starc.

Ashwin mentioned that Shahrukh, being a local player, will be a great addition to the MS Dhoni-led side. He added:

"CSK might even take a chance of missing out on Mitchell Starc to get Shahrukh Khan because they don't have a local player or a presence. They went for Shahrukh Khan in the mega auction, and that's why I'm guessing so."

Chennai placed the first bid when Shahrukh's name came up at the IPL 2022 auction. They were involved in an intense bidding war with Punjab. CSK raised the paddle to ₹8.75 crore, but PBSK sealed the deal with a ₹9 crore bid.