"Good this is how we gonna talk from now on"- Usman Khawaja reacts to Steve Smith's Hindi commentary for IPL 2024

Australian batter Usman Khawaja was impressed by his opening partner Steve Smith's Hindi analysis video in IPL 2024 and stated that they would talk to each other in the same language from now on.

Smith is on the commentary panel of Star Sports for the upcoming IPL 2024. The Australian stalwart joined the commentary team after going unsold at the auction last year.

Steve Smith shared a video on his official Instagram handle this afternoon, in which he was analyzing the batting of Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2024 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Interestingly, Smith was heard talking in Hindi in the video, which was possible with the help of artificial intelligence

Smith's Test opening partner Usman Khawaja tried to pull the former's legs in the comments section of the post, by writing:

"🤣🤣 good this is how we gonna talk from now on."

"He plays extremely well under pressure" - Steve Smith on importance of India having Virat Kohli in their squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

In a recent discussion on Star Sports, Steve Smith put his weight behind Virat Kohli in the T20 format and opined that he should be in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. He pointed out that Kohli rises to the occasion in pressure situations and felt that such players' presence is required in big tournaments.

On the matter, Steve Smith said:

"He plays the situation. Some wickets you play on, your strike rate doesn't need to be high. We've seen Virat play some masterclass innings and get his team over the line, whether it is for RCB or for India. I've been in the opposition and he has done it against us on numerous occasions."

He continued:

"He (Kohli) plays extremely well under pressure. He loves that. It is such players that you want in your team when you go to the World Cup and face pressure situations. You want the experienced players who stand up in those situations and Virat is certainly one of those."

