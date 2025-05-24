"Good to lose this game" - Jitesh Sharma's bizarre statement after RCB's 42-run defeat to SRH in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Jitesh Sharma made a bizarre statement at the post-match presentation after their 42-run defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. He felt the loss was good for RCB despite being potentially costly for them to finish in the top two on the points table.

With the Gujarat Titans (GT) losing last night, RCB had to win their final two league stage matches to confirm a top-two finish heading into the playoffs. However, the side looked off-color from the word go, conceding a massive 231/6 to SRH's powerful batting lineup.

In response, RCB produced a spirited effort before running out of steam near the finish line.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Jitesh said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think 20-30 runs were extra, I don't have any answers (how RCB lost from that situation.) We were rusty and I think intensity wasn't there, but it's good to lose this game. I think losing this game was good, the positive things are that we are batting well. After this loss I think it's good to get this setback, we will bounce back in a good way in the upcoming games."

Jitesh was standing in as RCB captain for this outing, with regular skipper Rajat Patidar recovering from an injury and playing as the Impact sub. Despite scoring a 15-ball 24, Jitesh's dismissal sparked an RCB collapse that saw them lose their final five wickets for 15 runs.

Can RCB still finish in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table?

All is not lost for RCB in their bid to finish in the top two despite the crushing defeat to SRH. However, they will now have to depend on other results.

For starters, RCB must win their final group stage outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to reach 19 points. That aside, RCB will need either GT to lose their final game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lose one or both of their remaining matches.

Should RCB win their league stage finale and PBKS lose only one of their last two games, the two teams will finish with 19 points. In that case, their net run rates will decide who finishes higher between them.

It is worth remembering that only once has a team finishing outside the top two won the IPL title in the 14 years since the playoff format was introduced.

