"Good young prospect not getting chance to show his talent at CSK" - Iceland Cricket shares cheeky post on MS Dhoni's batting position in IPL

The official X handle of Iceland Cricket shared a cheeky post on MS Dhoni's batting position in the IPL after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter's entertaining cameo on Friday, April 19. Iceland Cricket quipped that Dhoni would be batting higher than the No. 8 position if he was representing them.

The 42-year-old Dhoni played a scintillating knock of 28* off nine in match number 34 of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The veteran keeper-batter struck three fours and two sixes in his innings as Chennai Super Kings posted 176-6 batting first. LSG, though, chased down the target by eight wickets, with one over to spare.

While Dhoni's knock eventually went in vain, Iceland Cricket were mighty impressed by the CSK superstar's batting effort. Taking to their social media handle, they shared a humorous post and wrote:

"We'd bat this guy MS Dhoni a bit higher than 8 if he played for Iceland. He looks like a good young prospect and is not getting the chance to show his talent at CSK."

Against LSG, Dhoni hammered left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan for a four and six off consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over.

The right-handed batter then slammed medium pacer Yash Thakur for a six and two fours in the last over. In CSK's previous match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni had clobbered Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes in the last over.

KL Rahul hailed MS Dhoni after LSG's win over CSK

While Lucknow Super Giants registered a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, skipper Rahul admitted that his bowlers felt the pressure of Dhoni's presence at the batting crease.

At the post-match presentation following the LSG-CSK game, Rahul hailed Dhoni as someone who has always been an intimidating figure for the opposition and said:

"It's MSD. He walks in and the pressure gets to the bowlers. That's the presence and intimidation he's had over teams and oppositions and bowlers. We have a young team and this is the first time they were put under pressure by a huge figure like MS and the crowd was really really loud.

"I still thought they stuck to their plans. He's a phenomenal player to still hit them for sixes," Rahul added.

While Dhoni has only faced 34 balls in IPL 2024, he has clobbered 87 runs at a strike rate of 255.88, with the aid of seven fours and eight sixes.

