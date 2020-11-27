'Got a match-winning T20 knock in me' - Harry Kane asks Virat Kohli for an IPL spot; RCB respond

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane took to Twitter to jokingly ask Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli for a spot on the team roster in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kane is seen playing a few expansive shots before being castled by goalkeeper Joe Hart, who appears to be a more than capable left-arm pacer. The striker captioned the post:

"Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. Any places going for (RCB) in the (IPL) next season @Kohli ?"

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

'Jersey #10 will do?' - RCB respond to Harry Kane's request on Twitter

RCB responded hilariously to the cheeky request, offering Harry Kane the #10 jersey that he wears for Spurs. The interaction is the latest in a long line of fun exchanges on Twitter, with Kane and Kohli known to have great respect for each other.

Tottenham, who are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 20 points, have been seen playing cricket for fun at their training complex in London. Earlier in the week, attacking midfielder Dele Alli was caught on video taking a spectacular catch after deflecting the ball up with his foot.

Harry Kane has been instrumental to their rise, and seems to have improved his game by leaps and bounds under Jose Mourinho. The 27-year-old has netted 7 goals in the English top-flight this season, and has formed a devastating attacking partnership with Son Heung-min.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is in Australia taking part in the 3-match ODI series. His team suffered an embarrassing 66-run loss at the hands of the Kangaroos in the 1st ODI, and head into the second game on Sunday with the series on the line.