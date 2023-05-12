"GREATEST T20 BATTER EVER !"- Twitterati erupt as Suryakumar Yadav hits his maiden IPL century in MI vs GT IPL 2023 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday, May 12, against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the host for the 57th match of IPL 2023 between the two heavyweights.

GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, as the venue usually favors the chasing side. Rohit Sharma (29) and Ishan Kishan (31) gave a blazing start to their side with a 61-run opening partnership in the powerplay.

Rashid Khan dismissed the duo in the seventh over to give GT crucial breakthroughs. Nehal Wadhera (15) came in and hit a couple of boundaries but perished without converting his start. The onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to take his side to a healthy total and he did not disappoint anyone.

He started cautiously and weathered the storm against Rashid Khan, who was in the midst of a beautiful spell. He then covered for it by upping the ante as soon as the pacers arrived to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav took on Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami for cleaners, smashing them all around the park.

He reached his half-century in 32 balls in the 17th over. Suryakumar Yadav then switched gears effortlessly and scored 50 runs in his last 17 balls to reach his first century in IPL. His blistering knock lifted MI to a daunting total of 218/5.

Fans on Twtiter were amazed after witnessing yet another batting masterclass from Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format. Here are some of the top reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag 53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav . Ghazab batting. 53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav . Ghazab batting. https://t.co/LMhwFIkyry

#MIvsGT How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat?????? How does #SuryakumarYadav hit a good length ball to third man with a straight bat??????#MIvsGT https://t.co/ZpKyZoHVk4

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav is the first Mumbai Indians batter to score an IPL century at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.



TAKE A BOW, SURYA! Suryakumar Yadav is the first Mumbai Indians batter to score an IPL century at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years.TAKE A BOW, SURYA! https://t.co/QYeGJyCJNL

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.



One of the great T20 knocks ever, the beast, the best, What a player. HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.One of the great T20 knocks ever, the beast, the best, What a player. https://t.co/sYbHfxXKi4

Sagar @sagarcasm Bowlers trying to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav Bowlers trying to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav https://t.co/XDz2aqw96j

Suryakumar Yadav has scored the century. Oh god 🏼 Oh man, it's unbelievable, it's incredible.Suryakumar Yadav has scored the century. Oh god Oh man, it's unbelievable, it's incredible. Suryakumar Yadav has scored the century. Oh god 😭🙏🏼 https://t.co/FJ0aZltQI9

Arun Singh @ArunTuThikHoGya Jaiswal is watching Suryakumar yadav complete his century by hitting a six on the last ball Jaiswal is watching Suryakumar yadav complete his century by hitting a six on the last ball https://t.co/JJ8sSeHiO8

Sagar @sagarcasm Umpire watching the ball when Suryakumar Yadav is batting Umpire watching the ball when Suryakumar Yadav is batting https://t.co/bEm3HHZxJr

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Suryakumar Yadav batting in t20 cricket is unprecedented. Suryakumar Yadav batting in t20 cricket is unprecedented.

#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease Non striker and umpires when SKY comes to the crease#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/MLsiNJARrP

" SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS GREATEST T20 BATTER EVER !" Repeat After Me :" SURYAKUMAR YADAV IS GREATEST T20 BATTER EVER !" https://t.co/PETmTfOVjw

MASS @Freak4Salman Congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav for his First IPL century.. What a player. #MIvsGT Congratulations to Suryakumar Yadav for his First IPL century.. What a player. #MIvsGT https://t.co/1YSRnX2dF7

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.



He smashed 103* runs from 49 balls against Gujarat Titans. His Maiden IPL hundred. WHAT A PLAYER. HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR YADAV.He smashed 103* runs from 49 balls against Gujarat Titans. His Maiden IPL hundred. WHAT A PLAYER. https://t.co/66t5PfBTNK

Now haters can't say that He bashed Minnows because GT is table Toppers! SuryaKumar Yadav's Consistency is on Another Level!Now haters can't say that He bashed Minnows because GT is table Toppers! SuryaKumar Yadav's Consistency is on Another Level!🔥🥵Now haters can't say that He bashed Minnows because GT is table Toppers! https://t.co/t7DHJE23Kp

Maiden IPL for the best T20 batter! When God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar applauds you, when opposition captain Hardik Pandya happily congratulates you, when opposing players shake hands in joy, your teammates, with Wankhede are on their feet, you know you’re Suryakumar Yadav.Maiden IPLfor the best T20 batter! When God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar applauds you, when opposition captain Hardik Pandya happily congratulates you, when opposing players shake hands in joy, your teammates, with Wankhede are on their feet, you know you’re Suryakumar Yadav.Maiden IPL 💯 for the best T20 batter! https://t.co/fm3vpGiDRL

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL Coming at number 3 in T20 and scoring century is not as easy as Suryakumar Yadav has made it.



It's all his class and greatness. Coming at number 3 in T20 and scoring century is not as easy as Suryakumar Yadav has made it.It's all his class and greatness. https://t.co/ZZt7r9YsR3

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 #SuryakumarYadav @surya_14kumar The kind of form SKY is in, and if Mumbai Indians do make it to the Qualifiers, won’t be surprised if he wins his team the title as well #MIvGT The kind of form SKY is in, and if Mumbai Indians do make it to the Qualifiers, won’t be surprised if he wins his team the title as well #MIvGT #SuryakumarYadav @surya_14kumar

Breathtaking innings and century for him



Consistency of this man is on another level !!



#MIvsGT

#SuryakumarYadav Suryakumar Yadav is just unbelievable!Breathtaking innings and century for himConsistency of this man is on another level !! Suryakumar Yadav is just unbelievable!Breathtaking innings and century for him💙💥Consistency of this man is on another level !!#MIvsGT#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/AEkYH4qRRL

Some of the shots were pretty unbelievable: Rashid Khan hails Suryakumar Yadav's knock

Speaking at the mid-innings break, GT spinner Rashid Khan applauded Suryakumar for his sensational knock. He opined that it was a good batting wicket but gave credit to Surya for taking advantage of it and playing some outstanding shots.

Rashid said:

"It is a good wicket to bat on. As always we've seen here 200+ has been chased here as well. But the way Surya played was just unbelievable. The way he played all around the ground it was pretty hard on the bowlers. Some of the shots were pretty unbelievable."

He added:

"I think we bowled well. I think it's a good track and we should go with a positive mindset and make sure we enjoy. The only thing was to keep hitting the right length and mixing it up for the batters. Dew was there definitely. It has just started increasing more and more."

Rashid Khan was the lone shining light in GT's bowling attack as he scalped four wickets.

