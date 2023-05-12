"GREATEST T20 BATTER EVER !"- Twitterati erupt as Suryakumar Yadav hits his maiden IPL century in MI vs GT IPL 2023 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed his maiden IPL century on Friday, May 12, against Gujarat Titans (GT). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is the host for the 57th match of IPL 2023 between the two heavyweights.
GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first, as the venue usually favors the chasing side. Rohit Sharma (29) and Ishan Kishan (31) gave a blazing start to their side with a 61-run opening partnership in the powerplay.
Rashid Khan dismissed the duo in the seventh over to give GT crucial breakthroughs. Nehal Wadhera (15) came in and hit a couple of boundaries but perished without converting his start. The onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to take his side to a healthy total and he did not disappoint anyone.
He started cautiously and weathered the storm against Rashid Khan, who was in the midst of a beautiful spell. He then covered for it by upping the ante as soon as the pacers arrived to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav took on Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami for cleaners, smashing them all around the park.
He reached his half-century in 32 balls in the 17th over. Suryakumar Yadav then switched gears effortlessly and scored 50 runs in his last 17 balls to reach his first century in IPL. His blistering knock lifted MI to a daunting total of 218/5.
Some of the shots were pretty unbelievable: Rashid Khan hails Suryakumar Yadav's knock
Speaking at the mid-innings break, GT spinner Rashid Khan applauded Suryakumar for his sensational knock. He opined that it was a good batting wicket but gave credit to Surya for taking advantage of it and playing some outstanding shots.
Rashid said:
"It is a good wicket to bat on. As always we've seen here 200+ has been chased here as well. But the way Surya played was just unbelievable. The way he played all around the ground it was pretty hard on the bowlers. Some of the shots were pretty unbelievable."
He added:
"I think we bowled well. I think it's a good track and we should go with a positive mindset and make sure we enjoy. The only thing was to keep hitting the right length and mixing it up for the batters. Dew was there definitely. It has just started increasing more and more."
Rashid Khan was the lone shining light in GT's bowling attack as he scalped four wickets.
