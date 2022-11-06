GT looking to trade Lockie Ferguson for KKR's Shivam Mavi ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are mulling over the prospect of roping in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Shivam Mavi in exchange for speedster Lockie Ferguson. The provision to trade players is active at the moment, with the teams required to submit a list of their retained and released players by November 15.

The New Zealand pacer was released by the two-time champions following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. The franchise, however, did not make a bid for the pacer when he was available at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

GT overcame an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to secure his services for ₹10 crore.

Ferguson had a decent maiden campaign with GT but lost his place to fellow speedster Alzarri Joseph midway through the season after his injury issues started acting up again.

The defending champions could be on the lookout to strengthen their Indian pace bowling outfit, which currently comprises Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, and Darshan Nalkande.

Mavi, on the other hand, who was re-bought by KKR at the mega-auction, had a forgettable campaign as the franchise failed to decide on their ideal playing XI. The 2018 U-19 World Cup player was in and out of the side. He played six matches in the 2022 season, claiming five wickets at an economy rate of 10.32.

KKR could probably use an overseas pacer among their ranks which includes Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, and Tim Southee.

GT, KKR, and other franchises are required to submit player list by November 15

Franchises have been given the freedom to make as many retentions as possible ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

The amount with which a released player was bought in the previous season will be added to the franchise's purse for the mini-auction.

The event is slated to take place on December 16, with a venue yet to be decided. The organizers are mulling over the prospect of conducting the auctions overseas for the first time in the competition's history.

