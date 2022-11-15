GT retained players 2023: Full list of players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have retained nine players for the 2023 edition of the T20 league.

Apart from skipper Hardik Pandya, the franchise has retained South African batter David Milleropener Shubman Gill, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, veteran Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, and keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, and Noor Ahmad have also been retained by the franchise.

While skipper Pandya scored 487 runs and claimed eight wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2022, Miller hammered 481 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 142.72. Shami, meanwhile, was GT’s leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps, while Rashid claimed 19 wickets.

BCCI has given a November 15, 5 PM deadline to all franchises to submit their list of retained and released players.

GT have released six players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, which will take place on December 23. The released players are Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron.

Gujarat have a purse of ₹19.25 crore left. They also have three overseas slots remaining.

Ahead of the retention death, the Gujarat franchise traded Kiwi fast bowler Ferguson and Afghanistan’s aggressive keeper-batter to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gujarat made their IPL entry in the 2022 season. It was a fairy-tale debut as the franchise went on to clinch the title, defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT retained players list with price ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Hardik Pandya (₹15 crore)

Rashid Khan (₹15 crore)

Shubman Gill (₹8 crore)

Rahul Tewatia (₹9 crore)

Mohammad Shami (₹6.25 crore)

Yash Dayal (₹3.2 crore)

David Miller (₹3 crore)

R Sai Kishore (₹3 crore)

Abhinav Manohar (₹2.6 crore)

Alzarri Joseph (₹2.4 crore)

Matthew Wade (₹2.4 crore)

Wriddhiman Saha (₹1.9 crore)

Jayant Yadav (₹1.7 crore)

Vijay Shankar (₹1.4 crore)

Noor Ahmad (₹30 lakh)

Darshan Nalkande (₹20 lakh)

Pradeep Sangwan (₹20 lakh)

Sai Sudarshan (₹20 lakh)

GT squad for IPL 2023 ahead of auction

Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

