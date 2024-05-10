GT rock CSK early as Rachin Ravindra & Ajinkya Rahane both perish in back-to-back deliveries during Match 59 of IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans (GT) couldn't have asked for a better start with the ball against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2024 clash. The visitors lost both Ajinkya Rahane and Rahcin Ravindra in successive deliveries in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 10) during the chase.

On the last ball of the first over, Rahane tapped a delivery from Umesh Yadav just behind the stumps and Rachin charged for a quick single. However, David Miller also charged from short point and had a quick one-handed pick up and throw at the striker's end. Replays showed that the southpaw was agonizingly short of the crease.

The very next ball, Ajinkya Rahane decided to flick Sandeep Warrier towards mid-wicket. But he could only get a leading edge and Rahul Tewatia completed a fantastic catch at mid-off. Here's a video of both the dismissals:

Expand Tweet

CSK would have taken some kind of momentum into their second innings after they denied GT from crossing the 240-run mark. However, the double blow arguably nullified whatever little momentum the visitors had.

CSK need to consolidate after losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad

Things went from bad to worse for CSK as they lost their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck. Gaikwad pulled a short delivery from Umesh Yadav and might have felt that he had enough on it to get it over Rashid Khan at deep square leg.

However, despite being off-balanced, Rashid lobbed the ball in the air, didn't touch the boundary line, and completed a sensational catch. With the scoreboard reading 10/3, Gujarat were all over Chennai like a rash.

Ever since that, Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali have begun to counter-attack and at the end of the powerplay, Chennai have scored 43/3. GT are still comfortably ahead in the game, but IPL 2024 has shown that no total is safe if there's a big partnership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback