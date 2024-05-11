GT skipper Shubman Gill fined for slow over rate during CSK clash of IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was fined 25 percent of his match fees for maintaining a slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. It was the side's second slow over-rate offense of the season, meaning Gill was fined ₹ 24 lakh.

All the other players in the 11, including the Impact Sub, were also penalized either ₹ 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

The BCCI/IPL statement read:

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser."

It was the only sore spot in an otherwise outstanding night for Gill and his side, as they trounced CSK by 35 runs.

GT was led by masterful centuries from Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in their massive total of 231/3 in 20 overs. In response, CSK could only muster 196/8, thanks to a sensational spell of 3/31 by Mohit Sharma.

"When you've got 100k people supporting you, becomes easier" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill credited the massive crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium making it easy for the team to bat with freedom in their demolition of the CSK bowlers.

Faced with a must-win situation to stay in the playoff hunt, Gill and Sudharsan added 210 for the opening wicket to thrill the home fans.

At the post-match presentation, Gill said:

"When you've got 100k people supporting you, becomes easier. Just the freeness of it. When we were batting out there, we didn't have any targets in mind. Were just maximising the opportunities in front of us. At one point we thought 250 was there for the taking. In the last 2-3 overs they bowled well also. Just had a feeling we were 10-15 short - not in terms of the match but in terms of the NRR going forward."

With the win, GT moved to eighth on the points table with five wins in 12 games. They will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their penultimate league-stage game on Monday, May 13.

