GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and decided to field first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 28. However, rain played spoilsport, forcing the umpires to push the game to the reserve day.

Chennai and Gujarat have retained the winning combinations from their respective last games.

Here is the list of Impact Player substitutes for today's match:

Gujarat Titans: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, and R Sai Kishore.

Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and Akash Singh.

GT were the first team to use the Impact Player sub. They substituted Sai Sudharsan with Joshua Little at the mid-innings break. CSK, on the other hand, brought in Shivam Dube in place of Matheesha Pathirana.

At the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni stated that the possibility of rain in the second half of the game influenced his decision to bowl first.

"We'll bowl first," Dhoni stated. "With the rain forecast being around, we always have to take that into consideration. It's the same with both teams. As a cricketer, you want to play the game. At the same time, it's the crowd who suffered more. Good to see them back."

"We'll try to put on a show for them," he added. "So far in the tournament, the wicket has behaved really well. If there is rain in the second half, it might become slightly easy."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya stated that although his side would've liked to bowl first as well, his heart was asking him to bat first.

"We would have bowled first as well but my heart was saying bat first so I don't mind losing the toss," Hardik said. "We spoke specifically to make sure to not have a conversation around the weather and whether it is going to rain or not. It's not in our control."

GT vs CSK Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana.

