GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

The Gujarat Titans (GT) aim to end their three-match losing streak when they host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 10. This marks the 59th match of the tournament and is a crucial one in terms of playoffs qualification, with all teams still eligible keeping a close eye on the proceedings and eventual outcome.

GT lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous outing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the latter completing a double for the season. The defeat places them extremely close to elimination, and one more defeat will push them over the edge.

CSK, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on the back of a brilliant bowling display with makeshift options against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala. The defending champions will hope to muster momentum in the final phase of the league stage in the playoffs race, with several sides involved in the mid-table log jam.

Today's GT vs CSK toss result

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ended his six-match losing run with the toss and opted to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, but i feel it is slightly on the stickier side. Pretty much similar to Chennai in the last two games. There was one red-soil wicket but this is pretty much similar," Gaikwad said.

CSK named a single change to their playing XI, with Rachin Ravindra returning to the playing XI in place of Richard Gleeson. For GT, Wriddhiman Saha and Josh Little make way for Matthew Wade and franchise debutant Kartik Tyagi respectively.

GT vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, and Tushar Deshpande.

Impact substitute options: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Sameer Rizvi, and Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Kartik Tyagi.

Impact substitute options: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, and Jayant Yadav.

Today's GT vs CSK pitch report

According to Chris Morris and Nick Knight, the strip to be in use for the upcoming clash will conjure up a high-scoring contest. The pitch is hard and has a good covering of grass, and it is not expected to change much as the match progresses.

Ahmedabad has witnessed some high run chases as well as the lowest total of the entire season when the home side were bowled out for 89 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

With the venue often sporting dew in the second innings, the outcome of the toss might just prove to be crucial.

Today's GT vs CSK match players list

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Sushant Mishra.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, and Aravelly Avanish.

GT vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field Umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Nikhil Patwardhan

Third Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

