GT vs CSK memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in the 62nd match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 15). With 20 points from 13 games, GT have secured themselves a top-two finish in the league stage.

Earlier in the afternoon, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first, considering the hot and humid conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. Mohammad Shami (2/19) started things on a positive note for the Titans by sending Devon Conway (5) to the pavilion in the third over with just eight runs on the scoreboard.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) then built a 57-run partnership with Moeen Ali (21) for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. Sai Kishore (1/31) dismissed Ali in the ninth over and broke the threatening stand. Ruturaj was also sent back to the pavilion soon after reaching his half-century.

Narayan Jagadeesan (39*), playing his first game this season, stayed unbeaten till the end and helped CSK reach 133/5. GT bowlers bowled phenomenally in the last five overs as they did not concede even a single boundary.

Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got GT off to a good start with a 59-run opening partnership and set an ideal platform in the chase. Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana gave CSK the first breakthrough by dismissing Gill off his first delivery in the IPL. Matthew Wade (20) then came in and smashed a couple of boundaries to bring the required run rate below six.

After that, the Titans lost the wickets of Wade and Hardik Pandya (7) in quick succession. However, it did not have any drastic implications on the result as Saha and David Miller combined to chase down the target in 19.1 overs. GT won the match comfortably by seven wickets and remained in pole position in the points table.

GT vs CSK IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a low-scoring encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. They expressed their reactions through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

