GT vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and chose to bat first against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2.

The Capitals have made two changes to their line-up. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who scored a half-century in the last game, misses out with a fever, with Rilee Rossouw replacing him. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has also fully recovered and is part of the 16-member squad.

GT, on the other hand, have fielded the same side that won against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, April 29.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Delhi Capitals: Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, and Abishek Porel.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, and Shivam Mavi.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper David Warner stressed that they want to put runs on the board. He is hopeful that the youngsters in the team will step up to the task on Tuesday.

"We will bat first. Nice wicket, looks a bit dry," Warner said. "Want to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will get to showcase it tonight.

"Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in for him. Khaleel has recovered from the niggle and he is back as well."

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, explained that they were looking to bowl first anyway.

"We were planning to bowl as well, thought chasing would be an ideal thing here. We spoke earlier about the kind of intent we keep and bowling wise we have been fantastic and want to stay calm and humble. We are playing the same team," Hardik said.

GT vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Ishant Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

